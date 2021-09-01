BOSTON (WHDH) - Remnants of Ida are expected to bring heavy rain to New England, prompting a flash flood warning throughout the Bay State.

The warning went into effect at 10 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to last through Thursday morning for Essex; Middlesex; Norfolk; Suffolk; Worcester Bristol; Plymouth and Hampden counties.

Rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon before turning more widespread in the evening and overnight, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chief Meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

RELATED: Ida’s remnants lash states with rain, pose tornado threats

The heaviest rain is slated to move out from west to east around 6 to 9 a.m.

Southern New England is expected to get about 3 to 5 inches of rainfall, with localized 5 to 7 inches possible in Rhode Island and Connecticut, Lambert said.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane before downgrading to a tropical storm on Monday.

The Bay State’s south coast has the highest chance of seeing severe storms and isolated tornadoes.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory that will go into effect at 3 a.m. Thursday for parts of Barnstable; eastern Essex; eastern Norfolk; eastern Plymouth and Suffolk counties.

Those who live in the area can expect winds between 20 and 30 miles per hour with gusts of up to 40 miles per hour.

The wind advisory is expected to expire at 1 p.m.

Remnants of Ida sweep through this evening into early Thursday AM. Concerned about:



Flash Flooding…Flooded Roadways

Wind Damage Along Coast (40mph gusts + Leaves)

Severe T-Storms SE MA Containing A Tornado.

Hvy Rain/Wind Threat Over By 7-8am THUR. #7news pic.twitter.com/DxVaAZRq3w — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) September 1, 2021

9:38pm Wednesday: Flash Flood Warning for southern Worcester County, including the city of Worcester until 5:30am.



Additional 3" to 5" of rainfall is expected after 0.5" to 1.5" has already fallen. #7news pic.twitter.com/fZq7u0elFi — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) September 2, 2021

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)