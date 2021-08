(WHDH)–A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Massachusetts on Sunday afternoon.

The warning is in effect for Springfield, Chicopee, and Westfield until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

People in those areas are advised to move to higher ground and avoid walking through flood waters.

Flash Flood Warning including Springfield MA, Chicopee MA, Westfield MA until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/o28PW6QmdU — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 22, 2021

