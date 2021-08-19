(WHDH) — Remnants of Fred are moving through New England, bringing with it localized downpours and widespread showers.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Hampden and Worcester counties until 11:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service says 2 inches of rain is expected to fall in one hour in those areas.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the NWS said. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.”

In addition to the rain, the strongest storms will be capable of producing strong wind gusts, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

There is also a low risk for tornadoes.

