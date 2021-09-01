(WHDH) — A flash flood warning was issued for parts of Massachusetts Wednesday night.

The warning is in effect for Worcester County until 5:30 a.m. and Hampden County until 5 a.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Between 0.5 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of two to five inches are possible in the warned areas.

Impacted areas in Worcester include but are not limited to Worcester, Manchester, Enfield, Marlborough, Shrewsbury, Glastonbury, Vernon, Milford, Mansfield, South Windsor, Windham, Plainfield, Westborough, Grafton, Willimantic, Killingly, Holden, Webster, Southbridge and Ashland.

Impacted areas in Hampden County include but are not limited to Springfield, Chicopee, Westfield, Holyoke, Agawam, West Springfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, Longmeadow, East Longmeadow, Belchertown, Wilbraham, Palmer, Granby, Southwick, Sturbridge, Monson, Southampton and Hadley.

