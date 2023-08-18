Tornado warnings have expired but flash flood warnings remain in effect for parts of Massachusetts as of around 11 a.m. Friday morning as powerful storms continue to move through parts of southern New England.

Multiple flash flood warnings were in place encompassing large parts of of Eastern Massachusetts as of 11 a.m., scheduled to remain in effect until after 12 p.m. in some places.

Warnings of flooding follow prior tornado warnings for parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts that continued until around 10 a.m. There were also multiple severe thunderstorm warnings issues in the region.

The NWS issued the region’s first tornado warning of the day around 8:30 a.m. Meteorologists later noted radar indications of possible tornado debris lofted into the air near Scituate, Rhode Island around 8:40 a.m. as the tornado-warned storm moved through the area.

Many communities in Massachusetts spent Friday morning bracing for more rain after recent flooding events. In North Andover, preparations were underway early in the morning as forecasters already predicted downpours and possible severe weather.

By 10 a.m., downpours were causing delays along the expressway in the Boston area.

It is down-pouring on the XWAY causing delays SB. Give yourself time and drive safely! @7News pic.twitter.com/hWblbjrFH3 — Polikseni Manxhari (@realpolikseni) August 18, 2023

In Johnston, Rhode Island, 7NEWS cameras captured video of a damaged car on I-295 near Exit 6. Crews on scene said the car was lifted 10 feet into the air during the storms.

In North Attleboro, photos showed downed tree debris in a residential area. Other reports documented more damage in Johnston, Scituate and North Providence, Rhode Island.

There were also reports of flooding in commutes including Douglas, where part of one road had to be blocked off Friday morning. In Brockton, video showed multiple vehicles driving through flooded roads amid heavy rain.

The majority of storm activity is expected to push offshore through the day Friday. While some storms may continue in the afternoon, they are not expected to be as widespread as storms Friday morning.

Watch the on-air livestream and 7WEATHER page for updates.

Stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)