A flash flood emergency has been declared as of around 8 p.m. Monday for parts of Worcester County including Leominster, Lunenberg and Sterling as flash flooding hits several communities.

A larger swath of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire was also included under a series of flash flood warnings Monday night.

Leominster Mayor Dean Mazzarella in a message on Facebook around 6:30 p.m. said “Leominster is under a state of emergency.”

“Do not venture out,” Mazzarella said. “It is not safe.”

The state Department of Transportation in a separate statement said various state roads were closed as of around 7:50 p.m. including Route 2 in Leominster, Route 1A in Attleboro and Exit 51 from I-90 Eastbound in Chicopee due to flooding.

As crews contend with the effects of flooding, Leominster Public Schools Superintendent Paula Deacon announced Monday night that city schools will be closed on Tuesday.

“Please stay safe,” Deacon said.

