BOSTON (WHDH) - Heavy rain continues to move through the Bay State, bringing with it the risk of flooding.

A flash flood watch went into effect Wednesday evening for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, and Suffolk counties.

This watch is slated to remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.

Bristol and Plymouth counties are also under a flood warning until 2:45 p.m.

Downpours continued to move through Southeastern Massachusetts early Thursday morning with heavier rain expected to be more widespread later in the morning.

Rain showers are projected to proceed north before moving out in the evening.

Friday will feature mostly sun-filled skies with temperatures in the mid-80s.

For the latest weather updates, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)