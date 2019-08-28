Flash flood watch in effect as Bay State braces for downpours, thunderstorms

BOSTON (WHDH) - A flash flood watch is in effect across Massachusetts with tropical downpours and thunderstorms threatening to make for treacherous conditions during the afternoon and evening commutes on Wednesday.

The watch is in effect for parts of Barnstable, Middlesex, Dukes, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Nantucket, Worcester, and Suffolk counties through the late evening hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Bands of showers with torrential rainfall will overspread the area by mid-afternoon and continue through the night, the 7Weather team said.

Rainfall totals will vary considerably, but most places will likely receive 2-4 inches of rain with as much as 5 inches in a few locations.

Flash flooding is possible, especially in urban areas. Small streams may also flood nearby areas.

Isolated thunderstorms are also possible as the band of weather moves through.

Skies are expected to clear by Thursday morning.

