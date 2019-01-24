BOSTON (WHDH) - A temperature warm-up and torrential rains are bringing flooding concerns to the Bay State.

Isolated showers slid in from the west Wednesday evening, with steadier rain expected to begin Thursday afternoon.

Heavy rains mixed with melting snow and ice as temperatures rise into the high 50s has prompted a flash flood watch for the majority of Massachusetts, excluding the Islands.

Some residents may also experience thunder and lightning as the storm moves through the state.

One to two inches of precipitation is projected to fall by the time the rain tapers off in the evening.

1-2" of rain today, heaviest Noon-5pm. pic.twitter.com/uc0ICA9N7Q — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 24, 2019

The drenching rainfall will be coupled with strong wind gusts.

A wind advisory is in effect for parts of eastern Massachusetts, including the North Shore and Metro Boston. Gusts could reach up to 55 mph in these areas.

The South Shore, Cape Cod and the Islands are under a high wind warning as gusts are expected to reach up to 60 mph.

Wind advisory and high wind warning in effect today. pic.twitter.com/Pf76HWeFHR — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) January 24, 2019

Temperatures will fall more seasonable following the storm, with highs in the upper 30s for Friday and upper 20s for Saturday.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)