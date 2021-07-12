BOSTON (WHDH) - A flash flood watch is in effect for the majority of Massachusetts as more rain moves through the state Monday.

Most of the rain is set to fall during the morning with isolated showers lingering in the afternoon.

A total of 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected, bringing with it the chance of localized flooding.

All of the Bay State, excluding the Cape and the Islands, is under a flash flood watch.

Ground is saturated, scattered downpours moving through this morning capable of dropping a quick inch for some towns. Pockets of street/poor drainage area flooding possible. Flash flood watch is up. pic.twitter.com/oFljemgmAS — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 12, 2021

