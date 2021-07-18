BOSTON (WHDH) - A flash flood watch is in effect for parts of Massachusetts as more rain moves through the state Sunday.

The watch is in effect for Eastern Franklin, Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Northern Worcester, Southern Worcester, Western Franklin, Western Hampden and Western Hampshire counties until 11 p.m.

Thunderstorms are expected to bring another 1 to 3 inches of rainfall this afternoon and tonight, with more possible.

RECORD-BREAKING RAINFALL: Worcester has officially achieved it's wettest July on record with 12.46" of rain since July 1st, surpassing July 1938 by an inch! #7news pic.twitter.com/NZXYVQYdK9 — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) July 18, 2021

