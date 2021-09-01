BOSTON (WHDH) - Remnants of Ida are expected to bring heavy rain to New England, prompting a flash flood watch throughout the Bay State.

The flash flood watch is set to go into effect at 2 p.m. Wednesday and last through Thursday afternoon for all of Massachusetts.

Rain showers are projected to develop Wednesday afternoon before turning more widespread in the evening and overnight, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

The heaviest rain is slated to move out from west to east around 6 to 9 a.m.

The Bay State’s south coast has the highest chance of seeing severe storms and isolated tornadoes.

Southern New England is expected to get about three to five inches of rainfall, with localized five to seven inches possible in Rhode Island and Connecticut, Lambert said.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane before downgrading to a tropical storm on Monday.

Highest chance of severe storm/isolated tornadoes, is near the south coast early tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/9gRpWdHOTF — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 1, 2021

Flooding rains a major concern from the remnants of Ida. 3-5" looks widespread across much of Southern New England. Localized 5-7" amounts possible in RI, CT. Heaviest falls overnight-early tomorrow morning. pic.twitter.com/i5amtqNny3 — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 1, 2021

Flash flood watch in effect. Tropical downpours tonight into tomorrow will likely create flash flooding issues across southern New England. pic.twitter.com/1uEf2u2Wip — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) September 1, 2021

