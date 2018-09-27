Flash flood watch issued for much of southern New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of southern New England beginning at 4 a.m. and running through 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.
The watch, announced around 3:30 p.m., includes northern Connecticut, central Massachusetts, eastern Massachusetts, northeastern Massachusetts,
southeastern Massachusetts, western Massachusetts, northern Rhode Island and southern Rhode Island.
