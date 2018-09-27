Flash flood watch issued for much of southern New England

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for much of southern New England beginning at 4 a.m. and running through 4 p.m. Friday afternoon.

The watch, announced around 3:30 p.m., includes northern Connecticut, central Massachusetts, eastern Massachusetts, northeastern Massachusetts,

southeastern Massachusetts, western Massachusetts, northern Rhode Island and southern Rhode Island.

3:35pm: A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for most of our area from late tonight through 4PM Friday. Expect heavy rain at times during the morning commute with 0.5" to 1.5" of rainfall expected across the region with locally higher amounts thru the early afternoon. #7news pic.twitter.com/nEktnz6Fcg — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) September 27, 2018

