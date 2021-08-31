BOSTON (WHDH) - Remnants of Ida are expected to bring heavy rain to New England, prompting a flash flood watch in Southern Massachusetts.

A flash flood watch is set to go into effect Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon in parts of Berkshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Middlesex, Worcester, Suffolk, Barnstable, Dukes, Plymouth, Nantucket, and Bristol counties.

Two to 4 inches of rain is expected to fall in those areas, causing localized street flooding and rapid rises in creeks, streams, and rivers.

A few scattered showers are projected to arrive mid to late Wednesday afternoon before becoming more widespread with soaking rain and localized downpours by Thursday morning.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane before downgrading to a tropical storm on Monday.

Rain becomes more widespread tomorrow evening, soaking rain with localized downpours by Thursday am commute. pic.twitter.com/9wVwbzNXuc — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 31, 2021

Clouds thicken tomorrow with a few scattered showers mid to late afternoon. pic.twitter.com/ump33oMNHh — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 31, 2021

More heavy rain on the way from the remnants of Ida. Flash flood watch up for Wednesday night – Thursday. pic.twitter.com/DEfiTLWabq — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) August 31, 2021

