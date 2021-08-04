BOSTON (WHDH) - Tropical downpours moving into the Bay State is bringing with it the risk of flooding.

A flash flood watch has been issued from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning for parts of Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, and Suffolk counties.

Rain showers are slated to start across Southeastern Massachusetts in the afternoon as the wet weather advances in from south to north, according to 7NEWS Meteorologist Chris Lambert.

Rain will become heavy at times in the evening and into Thursday morning.

It is projected to taper off by Thursday afternoon with a few leftover showers possible midday.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)