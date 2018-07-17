BOSTON (WHDH) - Nasty storms will roll through Massachusetts Tuesday, prompting flash flood watches and heat advisories.

A cold front is moving into the very warm and moist air, which is expected to trigger a line of strong and potentially severe thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

A flash flood watch has been issued for Essex, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, Middlesex and Worcester counties until 10 p.m. Northern and Southern Berkshire are also under a watch until 8 p.m.

Flash flood watch this afternoon/evening. Torrential rains will drop a quick 2-4" in some localized spots. Most prone to it will be near/outside of 495. pic.twitter.com/fu5QOQb30t — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2018

The greatest threat for several inches of rainfall is northwest of Interstate 495.

Model gives general idea of what happens later today. Highest risk of 2-3"+ is northwest of 495. pic.twitter.com/PtV2SjqpUq — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2018

Storms begin to move closer to Boston during the evening commute.

Widespread storms slowly move east… getting closer to Boston metro area by 4-5pm. pic.twitter.com/w9xW71ixUv — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2018

Several counties are also under a heat advisory until 5 p.m., including Central Middlesex, Northern Bristol, Southeast Middlesex, Southern Worcester, Western Essex and Western Norfolk.

Humidity holds strong throughout the day, with the dew point expected to reach 72 degrees. Less humid air will close out the work week.

High humidity today, but a refreshing feel to the air by tomorrow afternoon. Less humid air holds to close out the work week. pic.twitter.com/hdp4yZlhDV — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) July 17, 2018

Click here for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)