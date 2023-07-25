BOSTON (WHDH) - A set of storms rolling across Massachusetts on Tuesday caused major problems for one local driver after his car got stuck in a flash flood in Dorchester.

The incident happened on Quincy Street in Dorchester Tuesday afternoon when Carlos Lopes said his car stalled in a flooded area under an overpass.

Lopes said water started seeping inside his car as the flooding intensified. Not knowing what to do, he said he climbed out and waited for help.

“It came down quickly,” Lopes said. “It didn’t appear to be that much water because other cars were going by so I’m not sure what happened.

“It happened so quick,” he continued.

Lopes started recording video while standing on his car. No pavement was in sight.

Lopes said firefighters soon arrived and brought him to safety while he waited for a tow.

One photo from across the street showed Lopes’ stuck white SUV Tuesday afternoon.

Video from the scene later showed emergency crews working to push Lopes’ car to the side of the road.

People who live in the area said the road is low in the spot where Lopes got stuck.

“This area is always flooding,” said Andy Otero. “…Just a little rain, it starts flooding.”

Lopes is okay. Speaking with 7NEWS, though, he said he could not believe how quickly the weather changed and, in turn, upended his day.

“Life happens quick,” he said. “Blink of an eye.”

Floodwaters had receded as of around 6 p.m. and rain in the area had stopped.

Still waiting for a tow truck, Lopes said he had recently brought his car into the shop and spent hundreds of dollars on an air conditioning system.

Flooding in Dorchester was not the only damage reported around Massachusetts related to storms on Tuesday. Elsewhere, several other communities faced flooding and wind damage from storm clouds that dropped anywhere from one to three inches of rain on parts of Metro Boston and the Metro West region, as measured by doppler radar estimates.

