WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Flash flooding left dozens motorists stranded in submerged cars in some communities as the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred moved through Massachusetts on Thursday.

RELATED: Track severe weather on interactive radar

Heavy downpours dumped more than three inches of rain across the Worcester County area before noon, leaving many low-lying areas underwater.

Video shared with 7NEWS showed a kayaker paddling down a flooded Seaver Street in Worcester. At least four cars on Route 20 near the Route 122 overpass were left completely submerged in the middle of the roadway, prompting an emergency response.

Approximately 40-50 cars total became submerged across Worcester, according to city officials.

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads,” the National Weather Service warned motorists. “Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.”

A Shrewsbury man had to save his daughter after the rising water caused his minivan to stall in Worcester.

“We thought it was a big puddle and thought wrong,” said 12-year-old Kelsey Crowley. “We rolled down the windows and we climbed out. I got on his back and came to safety.”

The minivan was towed away from the scene.

Water could be seen bubbling up through many backed up storm drains in the area.

All flash flood warnings that were issued across the state expired at 2:45 p.m.

At one point during the morning, a tornado warning was issued in Southern Worcester County, but it has since expired.

Visit the 7Weather page for the latest weather updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)