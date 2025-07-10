BOSTON (WHDH) - I-93 south of Boston looked like a river in rush hour heading into and out of the city Thursday morning.

Tyler Ryan is a pipefitter who was heading into Boston for work around 7 a.m. Cell phone video shows why he would’ve been a little late on the commute.

The Southeast Expressway became a river of red tail lights as 93 was shutdown both ways because of the deep water on parts of the roadway.

Cars still on the highway were brought to a halt.

Traffic navigation apps sent many drivers onto local roads but there was trouble there too, including a flooded 3A in Cohasset with water up to wheel wells of cars.

Many drivers stalled out in deep water on Granite Street in Braintree in front of the Volkswagen dealership.

Workers at the dealership ran out to help the stalled drivers get out of the way. Back on the expressway, highway workers in reflective gear struggled to clear storm drains.

Heavier equipment was needed and hauled in.

93 flooded out, not only by the water raining down on the highway, but also the rivers coming down the walls from the surface roads above.

Drivers familiar with many reasons their ride on 93 was disrupted, but the flash floods Thursday morning still caught many by surprise.

