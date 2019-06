UPTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A flatbed tow truck burst into flames in Upton overnight, prompting officials to temporarily close the road.

Fire crews responding to Milford Street began extinguishing the blaze as Milford police officers diverted traffic from the street.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Milford Street was temporarily closed overnight after a flatbed tow truck caught fire. Thankfully, there were no injuries that resulted from the incident. Thanks to @milfordpolice for their assistance diverting traffic while @UptonFireEMS worked to extinguish the fire. pic.twitter.com/g4xkqkgaEP — Upton Police Dept (@UptonPolice) June 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)