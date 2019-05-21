MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered minor injuries after a flatbed-trailer rolled over on a Massachusetts Turnpike off-ramp in Millbury Tuesday morning.

Troopers responding to the westbound off-ramp of exit 10A found the trailer on its side and a light pole damaged.

The ramp complex has been shut down as crews work to secure the pole.

The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

Units on scene with a flatbed trailer rollover on the Westbound offramp of exit 10A of the Mass Pike. One minor injury. pic.twitter.com/04AK9LUMNm — Millbury Fire Dept (@MillburyFire) May 21, 2019

#MAtraffic Tractor trailer rollover on the ramp from I-90 to Route 20/146 Interchange in #Millbury. Light pole damaged. Ramp complex to be closed until pole is secured. Expect delays in that area. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 21, 2019

