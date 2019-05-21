MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - One person suffered minor injuries after a flatbed-trailer rolled over on a Massachusetts Turnpike off-ramp in Millbury Tuesday morning.
Troopers responding to the westbound off-ramp of exit 10A found the trailer on its side and a light pole damaged.
The ramp complex has been shut down as crews work to secure the pole.
The cause of the rollover remains under investigation.
