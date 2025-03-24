GARDNER, MASS. (WHDH) - A flatbed truck hit a bridge in Gardner with its payload Monday, knocking off the forklift it was transporting, officials said.

Crews responded to the lower Parker Street railroad bridge after the forklift was knocked into the road, according to the Gardner Fire Department.

The forklift was leaking hydraulic oil, but crews stopped the spill before it trickled into any nearby storm drains, the department said.

A crane was seen removing the damaged forklift from the middle of the road.

