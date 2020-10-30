CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A flatbed truck veered off Interstate 95 southbound in Canton and crashed in the woods as snow fell on the highway on Friday morning.

Two lanes were temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the wreckage.

The operator of the truck suffered a minor injury, according to state police.

The crash happened amid the first snow of the season.

No additional information has been released.

UPDATE Scene cleared, all lanes open. https://t.co/jTHRw8xeob — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 30, 2020

