Flattening the curve? Mass. goes 5 straight days seeing decline in new coronavirus cases

BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts has now gone five straight days seeing a decline in new coronavirus cases, indicating that community isolation measures appear to be working in the fight to curb the pandemic.

Between April 16 and April 21, newly reported cases dropped by an average of 141.2 each day.

There were 2,262 new cases reported on Thursday, 2,221 cases on Friday, 1,970 cases on Saturday, 1,705 cases on Sunday, 1,566 cases on Monday, and 1,556 cases on Tuesday.

When health experts say “flattening the curve,” they are referring to social distancing guidelines and stay-at-home advisories that have been put in place to keep the daily number of disease cases at a manageable level for medical providers, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

In the Bay State, the trend over the past five days appears to indicate a flattening of the curve.

Dr. Peter Dunn, of Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, said earlier this week that he and his colleagues do, in fact, believe the curve is flattening. He also said the hospital is optimistic that the number of infected patients seeking care has plateaued.

Despite the drop in day-to-day cases, the coronavirus death count has still been consistently eclipsing 100 fatalities for more than a week.

Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday expressed far less optimism, saying that “a few days does not represent a trend.”

Baker added, “We have said that many times and we have seen the data bounce around over the course of more than a few days.”

