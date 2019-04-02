Fleetwood Mac postpones Tuesday night show at TD Garden after band member falls ill

Bassist John McVie, left, and singer/songwriter Stevie Nicks perform onstage with Fleetwood Mac at the Capital One Arena on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, in Washington. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fleetwood Mac has postponed its Tuesday night show at TD Garden due to a band member who has fallen ill.

TD Garden said in a Tweet that the iconic band will reschedule the show for a later date.

Ticketholders are urged to keep their ticket for the new date, which is expected to “be announced shortly,” according to officials.

Refunds are also being made available.

It’s not clear which band member is battling the illness.

