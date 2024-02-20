An American Airlines flight attendant accused of filming a teenage girl in an airplane bathroom on a flight to Boston last year is set to face a judge on Tuesday.

The incident happened in September while officials said Estes Carter Thompson III, 37, of Charlotte, North Carolina was working a flight from Charlotte to Boston.

Thompson was taken into custody in Virginia and charged with charges including one count of attempted sexual exploitation of children and one count of possession of child pornography depicting a prepubescent minor.

In addition to the September incident, officials said Thompson was found to have allegedly possessed recordings of four other minor female passengers in bathrooms on planes where he was working.

The US Attorney’s Office outlined allegations against Thompson, saying he allegedly hid his iPhone under stickers inside a plane toilet lid in the September incident.

Officials said Thompson directed a 14-year-old girl to use the bathroom after she had been waiting to use another bathroom. Thompson then allegedly re-entered the bathroom immediately after the girl left, officials said.

The 14-year-old girl took a photo of the phone on the toilet seat and later showed the photo to her parents, who officials said reported the issue to other flight attendants.

An investigation got underway once the plane landed in Boston and officials said law enforcement soon found Thompson’s phone “may have been restored to factory settings.”

While an investigation continued, officials said authorities searched Thompson’s iCloud account and found four additional instances between January and August of 2023 “in which Thompson recorded a minor using the lavatory on an aircraft.”

The US Attorney’s Office said investigators also found hundreds of images of AI-generated child pornography and more than 50 other images of one nine-year-old unaccompanied minor in the same iCloud account, including photos of the child’s face while she was sleeping.

The US Attorney’s Office said all minor victims in this case had been identified, with their families contacted by law enforcement as of Thursday afternoon.

The family of the 14-year-old girl involved in the incident in September launched a lawsuit against American Airlines last year, alleging in part that the company “knew or should have known” the flight attendant in this case was a danger.

