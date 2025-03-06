BOSTON (WHDH) - A former flight attendant who investigators say taped a cellphone to a plane toilet seat, attempting to film a teen girl, pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Estes Carter Thompson, 37, accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of children, as well as possession of child sex abuse materials.

The incident happened on a flight to Boston in September 2023.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox