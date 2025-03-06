BOSTON (WHDH) - A former flight attendant who investigators say taped a cellphone to a plane toilet seat, attempting to film a teen girl, pleaded guilty to federal charges.

Estes Carter Thompson, 37, accepted a plea agreement with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to charges of sexual exploitation of children, as well as possession of child sex abuse materials.

The incident happened on a flight to Boston in September 2023.

