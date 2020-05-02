Flight attendant union: Ban leisure travel to prevent crowded planes

The idea is the seat will give back agency to passengers.

As more passengers begin to crowd airplanes, the head of a flight attendants’ union is calling for the government to ban leisure travel for worker and passenger safety.

Airlines are not booking middle seats to keep passengers distant, but passenger videos of close seating and crowded aisles have raised new fears about social distancing when flying.

While all major airlines will require passengers and workers to wear masks by the middle of May, the flight attendants’ union is saying that’s not enough.

“We’re seeing more and more full flights without policies that really address proper social distancing,” said Sara Nelson, the international president of the Association of Flight Attendants, saying she supported a federal ban on leisure flights.

