BOSTON (WHDH) - A retired flight attendant is honoring his friends and colleagues who were killed in the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a drink cart push from Boston to New York City.

Paulie Veneto said he was overcome by grief after many of his flight attendant friends working on planes flying out of Boston were killed in the attacks. He battled addiction for 15 years and now, in recovery is looking to honor their memory.

“I turned my life around to be able to recognize these guys who were never recognized,” Veneto said. “We all can tell this country and the world that these crew members were heroes on 9/11.”

Now, Veneto is pushing an airplane drink cart from Boston to New York City, raising money for the victims’ families and for other in recovery. He said the journey is hard, but the memories of his friends — whose photos adorn the cart — give him strength.

“I look on top of this cart, I see these crew members’ faces, every time my legs hurt, its cold rainy, they’ re smiling back at me, the pain goes away,” Veneto said. “No matter what struggle you’re going through, if you hang on long enough you get the opportunity for a miracle to happen. And for me the miracle was the obsession was lifted and to be alive again, and be a part of this.”

For more information on donating, visit www.pauliespush.com.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)