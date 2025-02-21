BOSTON (WHDH) - A JetBlue flight crew member was arrested at Logan Airport Thursday night on an active warrant out of North Carolina, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say Jeremy Gudorf, 33, of Ohio, was arrested.

State police say customs agents reviewed the list of people on a flight from Boston to Paris and found Gudorf had an outstanding warrant from North Carolina.

Police say Gudorf was taken into custody and he’s expected to appear in East Boston District Court on Friday.

