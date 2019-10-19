Flight from Boston to Las Vegas makes emergency landing in NY after mechanical problem

BOSTON (WHDH) - A mechanical problem causing unbalanced wings forced a plane flying out of Boston to make an emergency landing in New York early Saturday, with passengers being told to brace for impact.

A flight heading to Las Vegas out of Boston was forced to in Albany after a fuel balance problem caused an imbalance in the wings, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Passengers said they were told to brace for impact.

“They started yelling ‘Brace brace brace,’ everybody was down and your heart is pounding,” said passenger Tom Gerace.

No one was injured in the landing.

