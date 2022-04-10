BOSTON (WHDH) - Sunday was a busy morning inside Terminal C at Logan Airport where cancellations and delays lit up the big board, and travelers scrambled to navigate it all.

Flightaware.com is reporting at least 32 delays in and out of Logan airport and 60 cancellations. Nearly 50 of those are JetBlue flights.

John’s trip to Florida was one of many that was impacted.

“So I had a flight scheduled for this morning at Miami for 9 a.m. and it’s been shifted to tomorrow at 10 a.m.,” he said.

This is the second weekend in a row of flight disruptions for travelers.

Thousands were impacted last weekend by delays and cancellations, the bulk of them again by JetBlue since Logan Airport is one of its hubs.

At that time, JetBlue said the issues were because of poor weather in Florida impacting that was its network. A spokesperson said it would take the company a couple of days to catch up.

“Clearly they’re having staffing challenges, if we don’t get on this flight today, we’re going to lose about $3,000 and two days of our vacation,” said Allison Taylor who is traveling on JetBlue.

Some travelers said they hoped the airline would have things sorted out by now but, instead are kicking off vacation with a dose of frustration.

“It’s difficult, you know you save up and we haven’t been anywhere for years because of COVID and my daughter is graduating and we wanted to take a special trip with special memories and now we’re just hoping to get on our flight,” Taylor said.

7NEWS has reached out to these airlines to see what may be causing these delays and have not yet heard back.

