Flight heading to Boston diverted after passenger on board dies

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - A flight heading to Boston from Houston Wednesday was diverted to Washington, D.C. after a passenger on board died, officials said.

United flight 1888 was sent to Washington Dulles International Airport early in the morning due to a medical emergency.

Medical personnel met the plane at Dulles, where they determined the passenger, whose name has not been released, passed away on board, according to a United Airlines spokesperson.

No other information is available at this time.

