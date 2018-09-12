Flight heading to Spain from New York lands in Boston due to engine issue

BOSTON (WHDH) - A flight from New York’s JFK International Airport to Madrid, Spain made an unexpected landing at Logan International Airport in Boston following a technical issue with an engine overnight.

A spokeswoman for Iberia Airlines says the engine became problematic after one hour and thirty minutes of flight.

A look at the flight path from FlightAware.com shows the plane taking off from New York City, heading across the Atlantic Ocean to Madrid when it abruptly turns around after flying past Nova Scotia and lands in Boston around midnight.

The aircraft landed safely and everyone on board walked out uninjured, the spokeswoman said.

Passengers on board recalled smelling smoke after the flight attendants told them about the engine problem.

“Besides the engine basically shutting off in the middle of the flight, it felt very strange,” one passenger said.

According to the Iberia Airlines spokeswoman, the passengers are being taken to New York due to the lack of hotel rooms in Boston and because New York offers more flight opportunities to Europe.

However, several people could be seen sleeping inside Logan Airport following the unexpected landing.

Dozens of @Iberia airline passengers sleeping in @BostonLogan after plane from JFK to Madrid turned around mid-air. pic.twitter.com/dY7BNvVBHM — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) September 12, 2018

