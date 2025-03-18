BOSTON (WHDH) - A JetBlue flight headed to Denver had to turn around and make an emergency landing at Logan Airport Tuesday after a possible hydraulics issue.

Passengers on board JetBlue flight 2393 described the feeling of relief when the aircraft safely landed back at Logan airport Tuesday afternoon with Massport firefighters pre-positional on the runway.

Hingham native Reg Warren was headed to see his grandson.

“We didn’t know if the gear was gonna be able to come down, they said it was a hydraulic issue,” said Warren. “That’s what you always think about, or flaps. So a little [worry] but everybody remained pretty calm.”

JetBlue says the plane that took off earlier on Monday from Boston headed for Denver had indications of a possible hydraulic issue with the landing gear, forcing the pilot to return to Logan.

Passengers said it wasn’t long after that they could see on flight monitors that the plane was circling off the coast.

“It’s not the worst thing that could’ve happened,” said one passenger. “It could’ve been a lot worse.”

Passengers also admitted that the experience was a little nerve-racking in the wake of recent plane crashes and so obviously thankful to touchdown back in Boston safe and sound.

“You don’t want to think of the things that could happen,” said Warren. “You don’t think it’s gonna happen to you, but great relief when we came down, and everyone applauded. The mood changed drastically.”

JetBlue says most passengers were able to be put on another plane and have since landed safely at their destination in Denver.

