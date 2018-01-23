MINNEAPOLIS (WHDH) — If you’re looking to get to the Super Bowl in Minnesota, it’s going to cost you. Flight prices are soaring.

7News searched Tuesday morning for the least expensive flights to Minneapolis and found the cheapest one costing around $700 on United Airlines.

If you want first class seating, this would cost almost $3,000.

United announced it will add 16 additional round-trip flights to Minneapolis from Boston, Philadelphia and Providence.

The airline will also add an additional non-stop flight between San Francisco and MSP.

South West Airlines also added more flights between Boston, Philadelphia and Minneapolis.

The flights are scheduled before and after the big game.

Experts say if you are planning on going to the Super Bowl you want to start thinking about booking

