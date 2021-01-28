Flight searches from Boston to Tampa surge after Brady clinches 10th Super Bowl berth

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts after a Tampa Bay Buccaneers touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BOSTON (WHDH) - Tom Brady may no longer be playing for the New England Patriots but Boston fans are still cheering on the six-time Super Bowl champion.

Flight searches from Boston to Tampa have surged by 360 percent in the days since Brady and the Buccaneers knocked off the Green Bay Packers on Sunday to secure a spot in Super Bowl LV, which will be played on Feb. 7, according to the travel app Hopper.

The Buccaneers will be hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium. There will be limited-in person attendance due to the ongoing pandemic.

The big game will mark Brady’s 10th Super Bowl and his first since signing with the Buccaneers last summer.

Are you considering making the trek south to sunny Florida to watch Brady possibly extend his record of Super Bowl wins to seven? Hopper shared the following travel trips:

How much will flights cost from Boston to Super Bowl LV?

A good deal price from Boston to Tampa is about $163 round-trip for Super Bowl weekend.

Hopper recommends Boston travelers book flights no later than Sunday, Jan. 31, as prices are expected to rise $88 in the days leading up to the game.

Round-trip tickets are the most expensive for travelers booking a return flight on Monday, Feb. 8. Flexible travelers can save $40-60 heading home on Tuesday, Feb. 9 instead.

If you need more time to plan, you can hold your flight or hotel price using Hopper’s Price Freeze feature so you don’t miss out on these deals and can book at a later date.

How much are hotel rates for Super Bowl Weekend?