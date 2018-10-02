KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WHDH) — A flight heading to Boston was forced to make a pit stop Monday night due to an unruly passenger.

American Airlines says the flight from Phoenix had to land in Kansas City, Missouri just before 8 p.m. due to the problematic passenger.

The passenger was allegedly taken off the plane by law enforcement.

The flight then continued to Boston and landed at Logan International Airport just after 1 a.m.

