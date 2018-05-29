PASADENA, CA (WHDH) — “Flippy” the burger-flipping robot is back to cooking at a California fast-food chain.

The robot used at CaliBurger underwent some upgrades, allowing it to move like a ninja and making it more reliable, restaurant owner John Miller said.

It now averages more than 300 burgers a day during the lunch rush.

Flippy uses thermal imaging and 3D vision to sense when to flip and when to remove a hamburger.

The restaurant says lines are shorter since the robot’s return.

