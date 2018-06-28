BOSTON (WHDH) - Heavy downpours are moving through Massachusetts Wednesday morning, prompting flood advisories.
A flood advisory has been issued for Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester.
Downpours began moving along Interstate 95 from the North Shore to Sharon just before 10 a.m., leading to a slow morning commute.
Many places have already received over an inch of rain, including Worcester with 1.31 inches and Orange with 1.71 inches as of 10:15 a.m.
Rain totals in excess of two inches are expected as the storms move through.
Scattered downpours will continue through the middle of the day before slowing down around 2 p.m. It picks back up in Boston around 5 p.m., which will likely cause a slow evening commute. This line of showers will move southeastward by 7 p.m.
