BOSTON (WHDH) - Heavy downpours are moving through Massachusetts Wednesday morning, prompting flood advisories.

A flood advisory has been issued for Bristol, Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth, Suffolk and Worcester.

Downpours began moving along Interstate 95 from the North Shore to Sharon just before 10 a.m., leading to a slow morning commute.

10:05AM: Heaviest line of downpours along 95 from the North Shore to downton Boston to Sharon, MA. Hopefully you didn't leave the house without the umbrella / rain gear. #7news pic.twitter.com/kMDGtlyBSB — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 28, 2018

Many places have already received over an inch of rain, including Worcester with 1.31 inches and Orange with 1.71 inches as of 10:15 a.m.

10:15am: Rainfall totals so far from overnight into this morning. Well over an inch for central MA, S. NH, & the Merrimack Valley. Closing in on a quarter of an inch for Boston as downpours slide in. #7news pic.twitter.com/2xczBYaG1T — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) June 28, 2018

Rain totals in excess of two inches are expected as the storms move through.

Scattered downpours will continue through the middle of the day before slowing down around 2 p.m. It picks back up in Boston around 5 p.m., which will likely cause a slow evening commute. This line of showers will move southeastward by 7 p.m.

Click here for the latest weather updates.

#MAtraffic Update: Boston- Storrow Dr West @ Charles Circle: Storrow Westbound now open. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) June 28, 2018

#MBTA #RedLine – Wollaston Shuttle Notice: Due to flooding, the Newport Ave @ Wollaston Station (inbound) shuttle bus stop is temporarily closed. Please board inbound buses at Beale St @ Wollaston Branch Library for service to North Quincy. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 28, 2018

Belmont DPW hard at work handling a flooded Pleasant St. Please drive slowly and use caution along Pleasant St! pic.twitter.com/nGBB2AfIpj — Belmont, MA Police (@BelmontPD) June 28, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)