SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A massive storm just off the coast of New England is giving coastal communities a glancing blow as the entire coastline of eastern Massachusetts is under a flood advisory until Monday afternoon.

The chance for coastal flooding is top of mind for Scituate Town Administrator Jim Boudreau, who will be watching Monday morning’s high tide very closely.

“That’s almost an 11 foot tide. It’s a king tide,” he said. “We have minor flooding problems with that anyways. So you add the wind, the water will be going for a couple days so we’ll have some build up in the harbor, and you’ll have all the ice on top of it, so you have to worry about where that’s going to go.”

Before sunset Sunday, many were taking in the icy sights as the waves crashed against the shore.

The message from town officials is clear — if you don’t have to be out, stay inside and stay safe.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)