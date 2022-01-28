BOSTON (WHDH) - As this weekend’s nor’easter approaches the Bay State, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is preparing for potential flooding at some of its station across Boston.

MBTA officials could be seen placing walls around the Aquarium Station on Friday.

The system will prevent water from getting down into the T stop, which has dealt with flooding in the past.

Saturday’s winter storm is expected to bring up to two feet or more of snow, intense wind gusts, and coastal flooding to the region.

Some areas in eastern Massachusetts could see isolated pockets of 30 inches of snow, while a widespread 18-24 inches is expected for many communities.

