BOSTON (WHDH) - A nor’easter is expected to move into the Bay State on Tuesday, bringing with it the chance of flooding and wind damage.

Rain showers led to a damp and dreary Monday morning but the wet weather tapered off in the afternoon.

A second weather system that is heading toward New England is expected to create a nor’easter Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Nor'easter tomorrow – Wednesday. Heavy rain and strong winds. Watching the wind damage and flooding potential. pic.twitter.com/sQgor19tPA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 25, 2021

Three to five inches of rain is expected to fall, which could cause street flooding and ponding of water in low-lying areas.

A flood watch has been issued from late Monday night through Wednesday evening for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, Berkshire County, and Western Franklin County.

Flood watch up too, 3-5" of rain expected across much of the area. pic.twitter.com/x4D4GNxVXm — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 25, 2021

The coastline and southeastern Massachusetts are also under a high wind watch from Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon with gusts expected to reach 45 to 70 mph.

The strong wind could lead to isolated to scattered power outages and tree damage.

– Windiest Window: 4PM Tuesday-10AM Wednesday

– Periods of heavy rain Tonight – Wednesday: 2-4", Isolated 5"

– Minor coastal flooding Wednesday afternoon



There is so much to talk about today. @jreineron7 & @joshwurster_ have details starting at 4PM. @7News pic.twitter.com/QzMoIVCixL — Jaisol Martinez (@JaisolWX) October 25, 2021

