BOSTON (WHDH) - A nor’easter is expected to move into the Bay State on Tuesday, bringing with it the chance of flooding and wind damage.

Rain showers led to a damp and dreary Monday morning but are projected to taper off in the afternoon.

Another weather system is heading toward New England, creating a nor’easter Tuesday into Wednesday.

7Weather Blog: Nasty Nor’easter On The Way

Nor'easter tomorrow – Wednesday. Heavy rain and strong winds. Watching the wind damage and flooding potential. pic.twitter.com/sQgor19tPA — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 25, 2021

Three to five inches of rain is slated to fall, which could cause street flooding and ponding of water in low-lying areas.

A flood watch has been issued from late Monday night through Wednesday evening for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, Berkshire County, and Western Franklin County.

Flood watch up too, 3-5" of rain expected across much of the area. pic.twitter.com/x4D4GNxVXm — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 25, 2021

The coastline and southeastern Mass. are also under a high wind watch from Tuesday morning to Wednesday afternoon with gusts expected to reach 50 to 60 mph.

This could lead to isolated to scattered power outages and tree damage.

High wind watch up tomorrow into Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/DCL1a0jwtR — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) October 25, 2021

