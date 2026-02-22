BOSTON (WHDH) - A Coastal Flood Warning has been issued for many coastal communities in Massachusetts through Tuesday morning ahead of a nasty nor’easter that’s set to begin late Sunday night and continue throughout the day on Monday.

The warning for coastal communities along the southern half of the state and advisory for North Shore cities and towns goes into effect 1 a.m. Monday and continues through 7 a.m., which will cover the Monday morning high tide at 2:57 a.m.

The advisory areas of Essex, Suffolk, and Norfolk counties are expected to get up to a foot of inundation. The coastal flood warnings for Plymouth and Barnstable counties and Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket call for two to three feet of inundation.

