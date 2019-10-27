Flood warning issued for Bristol, Plymouth counties in Mass.

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service is issuing a flood warning for parts of Bristol and Plymouth counties, as well as Newport County in Rhode Island, after heavy rains continue to lash the area Sunday.

The flood warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m. Some areas have already been soaked by up to two inches of rain and could see another inch in the next hour, according to the NWS.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Acushnet, Carver, Dartmouth, Fairhaven, Fall River, Little Compton, Marion, Mattapoisett, Middleton, Newport, Plymouth, Rochester, Tiverton, Wareham and Westport.

A flood warning means flooding is imminent or occurring. Officials said residents of affected areas should not drive through flooded roads, and people near flooded areas by small streams should move to high ground immediately.

