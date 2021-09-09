(WHDH)–A flood warning has been issued for parts of southeastern Massachusetts on Thursday night.

The warning is in effect for Barnstable County until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

Moderate to heavy rainfall and urban and poor-drainage flooding is possible.

Between 2-4 inches of rain have fallen, and an additional 1-2 inches of rain is possible.

