Flood warning issued for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for parts of Worcester and Middlesex counties through 7:45 p.m. Sunday.

The agency said thunderstorms moving through the region would produce heavy rains that could lead to flooding.

Affected areas include Ashland, Berlin, Bolton, Boylston, Clinton, Framingham, Grafton, Hopkinton, Hudson, Marlborough, Northborough, Shrewsbury, Southborough, Stow, Sudbury and Westborough.

[520 PM] #Flood Warning issued for parts of Eastern Worcester and Southern Middlesex County till 715 PM. #MAwx pic.twitter.com/2gj0G6XptV — NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) August 23, 2020

