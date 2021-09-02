BOSTON (WHDH) - Remnants of Ida are moving through the Bay State, bringing with it severe flooding, wind damage, Thursday.

Rain showers developed Wednesday afternoon before turning more widespread in the evening and overnight. The heaviest rain moved through during the morning commute.

Much of the state, excluding Berkshire and Nantucket counties, is under a flood warning through at least Friday.

Some rivers and streams are still rising due to the high amount of rain that has fallen over the last 24 hours. Meteorologists are monitoring the Subury and Blackstone rivers in particular who are in the minor flooding category.

The Blackstone River in Northbridge along with the Sudbury River in Saxonville are in the minor flood stage category. Blackstone is currently over 1ft above flood stage. #7news pic.twitter.com/ju1CbEF4xA — Jackie Layer 7News (@JackieLayerOn7) September 2, 2021

A tornado watch was issued for Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties but it has since been canceled.

The storms are set to make way for clouds and sun in the afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana on Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane before downgrading to a tropical storm on Monday.

7AM RAIN TOTALS pic.twitter.com/fISboTVFvK — Josh Wurster (@joshwurster_) September 2, 2021

