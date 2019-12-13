Flood watch issued for Central and Eastern Massachusetts as heavy rain moves in

BOSTON (WHDH) - A flood watch has been issued for Central and Eastern Massachusetts as residents brace for heavy rain this weekend.

The majority of the Bay State can expect to get one to three inches of rain, prompting a flood watch from late Friday night to late Saturday night in Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Norfolk, Suffolk, Plymouth, Bristol, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties.

Flood watch up… Poor drainage and localized street flooding possible tonight and tomorrow morning. Streams and rivers getting full too. pic.twitter.com/yz8NuRfd4n — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 13, 2019

The low-pressure system that is moving up the mid-Atlantic and into New England will not only bring heavy rain but it will also warm up temperatures into the mid-50s.

Cape Cod and the Islands will deal with 15 to 30 mph winds and gusts reaching up to 50 mph.

Winds strongest at the coast tomorrow, especially across the Cape and Islands. Wind advisory there. pic.twitter.com/AXu2CM1lje — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 13, 2019

The area has been placed under a wind advisory from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The system moves north Sunday morning, drying things out.

Get the latest weather updates here.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)